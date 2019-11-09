|
|
Shirley Kirish
Wesolowski
Nov. 23, 1933 - Oct. 31, 2019
NILES, MI - Shirley (Kirish) Wesolowski, 85, of Niles, MI passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Valleyview Healthcare Center.
She was born on November 23, 1933 in St. David, IL to the late Harry & Elsie (Kirkpatrick) Gibson.
Shirley is survived by her children: Thomas Kirish of South Bend, Michael Kirish of St. Joseph, MI, and Kelli (Ron) Lambert of Elkhart, 2 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Sharon Coronell of East Moline, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Kirish, a former husband, a grandson, David Lambert, a son, Kevin Kirish, and 9 siblings.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Shirley's honor at a later date.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019