Shirley L. Freeman
April 28, 1929 - Nov. 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Shirley L. Freeman nee Margowsky, age 90, beloved wife of the late John Freeman; loving mother of Patricia Freeman (Joseph Gerencser) and Carol Freeman; devoted daughter of the late Paul and Helene Ida Freeman; dear sister of the late Joseph (the late Arlene) Margowsky; and fond aunt.
Funeral services have been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Team Green Environmental Network. For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019