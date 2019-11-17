Home

Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Shirley L. Freeman


1929 - 2019
Shirley L. Freeman Obituary
Shirley L. Freeman

April 28, 1929 - Nov. 13, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Shirley L. Freeman nee Margowsky, age 90, beloved wife of the late John Freeman; loving mother of Patricia Freeman (Joseph Gerencser) and Carol Freeman; devoted daughter of the late Paul and Helene Ida Freeman; dear sister of the late Joseph (the late Arlene) Margowsky; and fond aunt.

Funeral services have been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Team Green Environmental Network. For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019
