Shirley L. Lynas
April 4, 1932 - March 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Shirley L. Lynas, 87, of South Bend passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Wedgewood Pines Assisted Living in South Bend following an extended illness.
Shirley was born in Mishawaka on April 4, 1932, to the late Harry C. and Agnes M. (Ouelette) Silvers.
On May 29, 1949 in South Bend she married Robert G. Lynas. Robert passed away on October 25, 2009.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Philip) Plaia of Vandalia, MI, grandson, Tony Plaia; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Madelyn Plaia of Frederick, MD, and her sister-in-law, Marilyn Hiles of New Carlisle. Shirley is also survived by a special “daughter,” Jan Lanchweerdt of Mishawaka. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Johnson of North Liberty and Doris Wilcox of Florida.
She retired from South Bend Controls in 1992. Shirley loved painting and was a very artistic person. She had a true love for her family, shopping, and helping the “underdog”. She had a true gift of hospitality, always ready to add an extra potato to the pot if unexpected company showed up.
The family would like to thank Primrose Retirement Community, Wedgewood Pines Assisted Living, and Comfort Hospice for all their love and care over the last years.
Memorial contributions can be made in Shirley's honor to First Brethren Church, 4909 South Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN 46614 or Comfort Hospice, 129 South Dixie Way Ste. B, South Bend, IN 46637.
There will be a private graveside service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with Pastor Fred Youngen, officiating at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 28, 2020, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Shirley's family and friends.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020