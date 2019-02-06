Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
(574) 272-2244
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Horvath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae Horvath


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Mae Horvath Obituary
Shirley Mae Horvath

March 21, 1926 - Jan. 31, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Shirley Mae Horvath, 92, of Osceola, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. Shirley was born March 21, 1926 in South Bend to the late Albert Reichanadter and Helen (Bower). On June 10, 1945 in South Bend, Shirley (Reichanadter) married Robert E. Horvath who passed away May 21, 2001. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Reichanadter and Karen Rypzinski; and four brothers, Keith and Richard Reichanadter, and twin brothers, Floyd and Lloyd Reichanadter. Shirley is survived by three daughters, Linda McCalment of South Bend, Christine A. (Brian) Babel of Sterling, IL, and Robin S. (Mark) Zmudzinski of Osceola, ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one sister, Sandra Coleman of Osceola. Shirley had worked in the cafeteria at Dickinson School for South Bend Community School Corporation. She was a member of St. Paul's Memorial United Methodist Church, South Bend. Funeral Services will be held 12:00 Noon Friday, February 8, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, with Rev. Thomas Thews officiating. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Noon. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Welsheimer Funeral Home North
Download Now