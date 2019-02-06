Shirley Mae Horvath



OSCEOLA, IN - Shirley Mae Horvath, 92, of Osceola, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. Shirley was born March 21, 1926 in South Bend to the late Albert Reichanadter and Helen (Bower). On June 10, 1945 in South Bend, Shirley (Reichanadter) married Robert E. Horvath who passed away May 21, 2001. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Reichanadter and Karen Rypzinski; and four brothers, Keith and Richard Reichanadter, and twin brothers, Floyd and Lloyd Reichanadter. Shirley is survived by three daughters, Linda McCalment of South Bend, Christine A. (Brian) Babel of Sterling, IL, and Robin S. (Mark) Zmudzinski of Osceola, ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one sister, Sandra Coleman of Osceola. Shirley had worked in the cafeteria at Dickinson School for South Bend Community School Corporation. She was a member of St. Paul's Memorial United Methodist Church, South Bend. Funeral Services will be held 12:00 Noon Friday, February 8, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, with Rev. Thomas Thews officiating. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Noon.