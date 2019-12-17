|
Shirley Mae
(Hildebrandt) Shuler
May 17, 1931 - Dec. 13, 2019
SAWYER, MI - Shirley Mae (Hildebrandt) Shuler passed away quietly at her home on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the age of 88 years surrounded by her family. Shirley was born May 17, 1931 in Sawyer, MI. She was raised on her family's farm with her siblings, Otto, Norma, and Ruth. She spent her childhood helping pick vegetables and berries during the summers and attending New Troy Schools. She also participated in 4H activities. She especially enjoyed learning to sew. During her high school years, her brother introduced her to Ward Shuler and arranged for them to attend a Sadie Hawkins Dance at the high school. After graduating from high school, Shirley was employed at the Herald Palladium, until she met and married Ward E. Shuler, on September 9, 1951. Shirley thrived at Shuler Farms, where she raised her two children, Bill and Susan, while gardening, taking care of 800 chickens, and helping with daily farm chores. She enjoyed feeding everyone. She was an exceptional baker with pies as her specialty. She was active in 4H as a sewing leader for over 25 years as she taught over 100 young 4H members to sew. She was also active at the Berrien County Youth Fair, as a clerk and judge. She enjoyed belonging to Landon Home Extension Group. She was asked and happily served on many election boards over the years, at Lake Charter Township and Bridgman Public Schools. Shirley played an integral role in helping her family establish Shuler Farms as a highly successful dairy farm. She helped prepare the cows for milking every morning and evening until she was 81 years old. She was a caring friend who would maintain friendships with those she knew by regularly calling and chatting over the phone to keep in contact, lift their spirits, and provide neighborhood news. We can only hope that we can have the dignity and resolve our parents have shown in the past.
Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ward Shuler; her parents, Adolph and Hattie Hildebrandt; her siblings, Otto, Norma, and Ruth; and her son-in-law, Robert VerDuin.
Shirley is survived by her son, Bill (Carolyn) and daughter, Susan VerDuin, and her grandchildren, Billy (Katherine) and Wyatt Shuler, and Will (Jamie) VerDuin, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family has planned a Celebration of Life memorial service at Lake Charter Township Hall on Saturday, December 21 from 11-2 pm. Cremation has taken place. Please make any memorials or donations as hugs and prayers.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019