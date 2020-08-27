Shirley N. Lazzara
Oct. 18, 1925 - August 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Shirley N. Lazzara, 94, of South Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020.
She was born October 18, 1925 in Canton, IL to Hazel (Garnsey) and Floyd Elliott, both of whom preceded her in death. On September 29, 1945 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend, she married her loving husband, Joseph Lazzara. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth, Hugh, Floyd, and Robert Elliott; and sisters, Barbara Elliott and Janice Cottrell. Shirley is survived by six children, Thomas Lazzara (Jan), Suzanne Wiwi (Mark), Charles Lazzara (Lynn), John Lazzara (Lynn), Mary Young (Gig), and Joseph Lazzara (Kathy); grandchildren, Christopher Wiwi (Amy), Betsy McCaw (Carson), Nicholas Lazzara (Molly), Thomas Lazzara (Whitney), Charles Lazzara (Angela), Drew Lazzara, Kelle Hennessee (John), Casey Jacobs (Tommy), Alex Lazzara, Nicholas Young, Michelle Brown (Jimmy), Jordan Young (Corinne Herman), Anthony Lazzara (Kayla), Sarah Young, Max Lazzara, J.T. Lazzara, and Hank Lazzara, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Shirley graduated as the Salutatorian of her class from Greene High School in 1943. She was an avid reader and instilled a love of books and learning in her children. She was a member of the South Bend Elks Lodge #235 where she enjoyed playing bridge. Shirley enjoyed playing golf and participated in Eberhart and Erskine golf leagues. She especially enjoyed entertaining her grandchildren with trips to the zoo, walks around the park, and games of ping pong.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill Street, South Bend for extended family only. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., immediately following visitation. Committal services and burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines face masks and social distancing will be required for all events.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Grade School to benefit the library. The address for the school is 216 N. Hill Street, South Bend, IN 46617. The Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
