Shirley Perkins
March 11, 1934 - Dec. 14, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Shirley Perkins, 85, of South Bend, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1934 in South Bend to the late Andrew and Mary (Nicodemus) Kramer. On December 6, 1952 in South Bend, she married Donald E. Perkins, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2018.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Donald E. (Shelly) Perkins Jr. and Dennis A. (Kathleen) Perkins; grandchildren, Donald (Jena) Perkins III, Eleanor (Preston) Phillips, and Abigail Perkins; great-grandchildren, Lena Jo, Donald IV, and Rebecca Perkins; and brothers, Kenneth Kramer and Terry (Charlene) Kramer.
Shirley was a homemaker, school cafeteria cook, Cub Scout den mother, and participated in the Citizens Police Academy. She was a member of the VFW and American Legion in North Liberty. Shirley attended Grace Chapel Church and was a woman of strong faith. She was a servant at heart and truly lived out the fruits of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones.
Funeral services for Shirley will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 AM at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel with entombment to follow at Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice of any faith-based organization.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019