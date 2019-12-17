Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Perkins


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Perkins Obituary
Shirley Perkins

March 11, 1934 - Dec. 14, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Shirley Perkins, 85, of South Bend, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1934 in South Bend to the late Andrew and Mary (Nicodemus) Kramer. On December 6, 1952 in South Bend, she married Donald E. Perkins, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2018.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Donald E. (Shelly) Perkins Jr. and Dennis A. (Kathleen) Perkins; grandchildren, Donald (Jena) Perkins III, Eleanor (Preston) Phillips, and Abigail Perkins; great-grandchildren, Lena Jo, Donald IV, and Rebecca Perkins; and brothers, Kenneth Kramer and Terry (Charlene) Kramer.

Shirley was a homemaker, school cafeteria cook, Cub Scout den mother, and participated in the Citizens Police Academy. She was a member of the VFW and American Legion in North Liberty. Shirley attended Grace Chapel Church and was a woman of strong faith. She was a servant at heart and truly lived out the fruits of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 AM at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel with entombment to follow at Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice of any faith-based organization.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -