|
|
Shirley Reamer
August 15, 1935 - April 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dr. Shirley Jean Reamer went home to be with Jesus early on Palm Sunday morning, April 5, 2020. Shirley was born August 15, 1935 in South Bend, IN to John Lewis and Vivian Leora Helvey. She was joined in holy matrimony to Thomas Charles Reamer on June 22, 1957. Shirley and Tom were married for 58 years and blessed by God with five beautiful children: Thomas Darwin (DiAnn) Reamer of South Bend, Trent Alan (Lynn) Reamer of South Bend, Terry Michael (Dana) Reamer of Osceola, Traci Sue (Wayne) Hullinger of South Bend, and Tricia Ann (Robert) Sherry of South Bend. They have twenty-six grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren whom they are very proud of.
Shirley never missed a birthday. Shirley and Tom loved their family very much. Shirley was a faithful wife, mother, and grandmother, but more than that, she was a faithful servant to the Lord. Shirley answered the call of God on her life as a young mother. She was ordained into ministry by the Full Gospel Fellowship in 1974 by Pastor Jack West of Calvary Temple in South Bend, IN, where she was the children's director from 1972-1973. In 1981 she founded Maranatha Temple in South Bend, IN and pastored that church until 1992. In 1993, Shirley received her Doctor of Theology from Shalom Bible College and Seminary in W. Des Moines, Iowa. During this time, in the basement of Maranatha, her church supplied facilities, food, clothing and shelter for Center for the Homeless. Shirley served and loved people well. She clothed and fed the people out of the clothing pantry and ran a soup kitchen every week. Shirley traveled the world preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. Shirley founded Women Together, a ministry that brings together women of all races and cultures. She was the president of In His Glorious Image, founded in 1998. She went on to found and pastor Touch of Glory Worship Center. Shirley lived her life to the glory of God.
Shirley is survived by all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brotherm John (Virginia) Helvey. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her father and mother, John and Vivian, a sister, Nancy Davis, and a brother, Donald Helvey.
7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 8 Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing. 1 Timothy 4:7-8
Private graveside services for Shirley will be held at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Shirley on August 15, 2020.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting you give to the ministry of your choosing. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020