Shirley (Sullivan)
Sylvester
August 10, 1946 - Oct. 11, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Shirley (Sullivan) Sylvester passed away at the age of 73 on Thursday, October 11, 2019 in her residence.
Shirley was born August 10, 1946 in Chicago, IL, to the union of James and Lillie Mae Sullivan.
Shirley was a wonderful daughter and sister, and an awesome mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
Shirley met and married Tushay Jackson in 1974, who preceded her in death.
Shirley started her courtship in 1984 with James Sylvester. James and Shirley took their vows before God on August of 2003.
Shirley leaves her family to cherish her memory including her husband James Sylvester; four daughters, Sharon Sullivan of Chicago, IL, Shelee (Daryl) Butler of Laveen, AZ, Chereese (Andy) Sumayah and Falon Sullivan both of South Bend, IN; two special granddaughters, Erika Sullivan and Timiza Moore; two sons, Bruce (Kara) Sullivan and John Sullivan both of Chicago, IL; two stepsons, Jeemal (Kenyatta) Sylvester of Indianapolis, IN and Hardin Lanier of South Bend, IN; two stepdaughters, Eloise Sylvester of South Bend and Antionette (Jesse) Ware of Ohio, 41 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Harriet Young, Bobbie Travis, and Geraldine (Claude) Smith; one brother, Michael Sullivan all of Chicago, IL, along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, James and Lillie Mae Sullivan; one brother, James Sullivan; two sisters, Annette Sullivan and Lavern Siler; and one granddaughter, Kaalyn La'shay Hicks, along with other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at New Creation Praise & Worship Center at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at the church.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage for full obituary: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019