Sidney “Sid” E. Phillips



Oct. 26, 1927 - April 28, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Sidney Earl Phillips, residing in Bremen, passed away peacefully at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 in his home, at the age of 91 years, and surrounded by the love and care of his family.



He was born October 26, 1927 in Mishawaka, a son of the late John Wendell & Pauline (VanGundy) Phillips, and has remained a lifelong resident of this community.



On November 4, 1950 at Twin City Baptist Church, Mishawaka, he was united in marriage to Joan VandenBroucke, and together they have enjoyed 68 wonderful years of marriage. In addition to his loving wife Joan, he is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Glen) Heiser of South Bend; two sons, Gary (Donna) Phillips of Traverse City, MI and John (Luann) Phillips of Mishawaka, IN; and daughter-in-law, Terri Telloyan of South Bend. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Stacey (Justin) Cunio, Brian (Ben) Heiser, Stephanie (Alex) Mitchell, Lauren (Jordan) Maxon, Brittany Phillips, and Robert Phillips; and one great-grandson, Jack Cunio. Sid is also survived by his sister, Dorothy (Don) Ringer of Chillicothe, OH; and brother, John (Marlene) Phillips of Grand Rapids, MI. He was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Hankins; and a brother, Robert Phillips.



Mr. Phillips retired at the age of 76 as a salesman for PDH Office Supplies. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. during WWII. After his service in the Marine Corps. Sid graduated from Baptist Bible College in Springfield, MO. He was a longtime member of Community Baptist Church in South Bend.



He served as a lay minister for many years, and taught an Adult Sunday School Class for more than 50 years. He loved to read and collect old books by Christian authors.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, and from 10:00 - 11:00 am prior to the service on Saturday all at Community Baptist Church, 5715 Miami St., South Bend. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church with Rev. Carl Herbster officiating. Graveside services and Military Honors will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements



Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Mr. Phillips may be offered to Community Baptist Church.