Simon A. Miller
Sep. 16, 1927 - Dec. 22, 2019
NAPPANEE, IN - Simon A. Miller of Nappanee, passed away, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 9:05 am, at his home of natural causes, age 92 years 3 mos. 6 days. He was born on September 16, 1927 in Nappanee to Andrew and Anna (Borkholder) Miller. On November 17, 1955, he married Rosa D. Miller. They lived in matrimony 64 years 35 days. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
To this union were born 10 children, Wilbur (Carolyn) Miller, Nappanee, Elva (Ray) Helmuth, Bremen, Arlen (Sue) Miller, Nappanee, Lamoine (Rose) Miller, Bremen, Eleanor (Harley) Hochstetler, Nappanee, Esther (Dale) Hochstetler, Nappanee, Verle (Emma) Miller, Bremen, Nathan Miller, at home, Olen (Mary) Miller, Bremen, Ona Sue (Tobias) Lehman, Nappanee; 55 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren; brother, Jacob Miller, Nappanee; and sisters, Anna Miller and Sarah Miller both of Shipshewana. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Polly Anna Miller, 3 grandchildren, Simon Hochstetler, Carl Dean Helmuth, Anna Lea Helmuth; a great granddaughter, Nichole Miller; brother, John Miller; sisters, Katie Kemp, Emma Hochstetler, Mary Lehman, Mattie Miller; and half brother, Ray Miller.
Family and friends may call after 2, Monday, December 23, 2019 and all day Tuesday, Dec. 24th at Delbert Helmuth residence, 70388 W County Line Rd. Funeral Services will begin at 9:30 am, Wednesday, Dec. 25th at the Helmuth residence. Home Ministry of the Old Order Amish Church will officiate and burial will be in Borkholder Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019