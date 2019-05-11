Home

Hohner Funeral Home
1004 Arnold St
Three Rivers, MI 49093
(269) 279-5282
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hohner Funeral Home
1004 Arnold St
Three Rivers, MI 49093
View Map
Rosary
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Hohner Funeral Home
1004 Arnold St
Three Rivers, MI 49093
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
645 Douglas Ave
Three Rivers, MI
View Map
July 20, 1948 - May 9, 2019

WHITE PIGEON, MI - Simone Suzan Grams, age 70, of White Pigeon, MI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Grace Healthcare with her loving husband at her side. She was born on July 20, 1948 in Elkhart, Indiana the daughter of the late Ralph Wayne and Ellen (Shook) Windbigler.

Mrs. Grams has been a long time resident of this area. She was a faithful and active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Three Rivers. She was employed for many years at American Axle Manufacturing. Simone was an avid bowler growing up and made wedding cakes for many newlyweds. She loved to grow plants and flowers.

Mrs. Grams was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Windbigler.

On November 9, 1968 Simone was united in marriage to the love of her life, Mr. Richard L. Grams who survives. She also leaves to cherish her loving memory one son, Nicholas R. Grams of Columbus, IN; one daughter, Angela K. (Craig) Szramka of Alexandra, VA; and one sister, Maria (John) Forster of Hotchkiss, CO.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Hohner Funeral Home, Three Rivers with Rosary Services beginning at 6:30p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 645 Douglas Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093 with Fr. Rajain Mathias as celebrant.

Memorial donations may be made to the Best Friend Animal Society of Kanab, UT or the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 11, 2019
