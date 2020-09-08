Fr. Paul Vincent
Mankowski, S.J.
Nov. 15, 1953 - Sept. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Father Paul Vincent Mankowski, S.J. of South Bend, Indiana and Chicago, Illinois, died on September 3, 2020 at Evanston Hospital in Evanston, Illinois. He was 66 years old, and died after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm. May he rest in peace.
Paul was born on November 15, 1953, in South Bend to the late James L. and Alice (Otorepec) Mankowski and was the beloved brother of Mark (Mary Jo) Mankowski, Dr. Joan Mankowski, Ellen (David) Tuchler, and Mary (Robert) Korajczyk.
He is survived by his brother, Mark (Mary Jo) Mankowski, his sisters, Joan Mankowski, Ellen (David) Tuchler, and Mary (Robert) Korajczyk, three nieces, five nephews, a great-grandniece, and two grandnephews. He attended Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana. Following graduation from the University of Chicago in 1976, Paul entered the Society of Jesus. In 1987 he was ordained to the priesthood and professed his final vows in 2012. He earned an MA in classics at the University of Oxford in 1983, and a Master of Divinity and a Licentiate in Sacred Theology from Weston Jesuit School of Theology in 1987. He completed a PhD in comparative Semitic philology in 1997 from Harvard University.
From 1994 to 2009, Fr. Paul was professor of Old Testament languages at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome, then served as acting pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Amman, Jordan for a year. Following his return to the U.S. in 2009, he became scholar in residence at Lumen Christi Institute, University of Chicago.
Paul was very devoted to his family, and he cherished Sunday dinners, frequently at the home of one of his family. He was beloved as a visiting priest by several parishes and many communities of women religious. Paul was deeply loved and respected by the community of scholars involved in the Lumen Christi Institute, and his death will leave a huge void. His deep love of the church, the Society of Jesus, and his Jesuit vocation was the bedrock of his life, as he was convinced that fidelity to this vocation was his way to salvation.
A visitation will be held TODAY from 9:30-11:30a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Hyde Park, Chicago. A private Funeral Mass will follow. Burial will be at the Jesuit site at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois. Inquiries regarding the funeral should be directed to the Lumen Christi Institute.
Memorials or contributions may be made to the Paul V. Mankowski S.J. Memorial Fund for Jesuit Scholarship at Lumen Christi Institute, 1220 East 58th Street, Chicago, Illinois 60637 or www.lumenchristi.org
.