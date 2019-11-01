Home

Sky Lee'Ann Locke

Sky Lee'Ann Locke Obituary
Sky Lee'Ann Locke

Oct. 26, 2019 - Oct. 26, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Sky Lee'Ann Locke met the eyes of Jesus on October 26, 2019 at 11:43 p.m. at Memorial Hospital. She joined hands with several other loved ones who have already received their wings.

Sky leaves behind her mother, Keosha Bellmon; her father, Christopher Locke; three sisters, Christina Locke, Heaven Locke, and Faith Locke; a brother, Christopher Lock, Jr.; grandmother, Tamuel Thompson; as well as several aunties, uncles, and cousins.

She will leave a footprint on their hearts and they will never be the same. Sky will forever and always be missed.

Services for baby Sky will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Pastor Bob Vale to officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Sky in care of Palmer Funeral Homes. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019
