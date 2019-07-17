Sondra F. Engel



March 16, 1932 - July 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Sondra F. Engel passed away on July 15, 2019 at home after a long battle with dementia. Sondra was born on 3/16/32 in Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Eve Friend; and by her brothers, John and Edward Friend.



She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Howard Engel; her daughter, Lisa Evans (Jeffrey); her sons, John (Brenda) and Alan (Michelle); her brother, George Friend (Ruth); her grandchildren, Rachel Evans and David and Audrey Engel; her sister-in-law, Jane Friend; six nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews.



Sondra attended Riley High School from 1946-1948 and entered the University of Chicago in 1948 and graduated in 1952. She subsequently was employed in the admissions office at the University of Chicago and then returned to South Bend to help her parents in their business, Worth's Ready to Wear. In 1955, after the death of her father, Sondra and her mother ran the family business until its closure in 1967. Sondra married Howard Engel on March 2, 1958 and they returned to South Bend in 1960. Sondra was active in the Temple Beth-El Sisterhood where she was Woman of the Year in 1982 after helping manage the Temple Nursery School, being Sisterhood Treasurer, and organizing and running the Sisterhood hearing aid program for many years.



Our family would like to thank her numerous caregivers, Mary Kerby, Dr. Gregory Gifford, and Sue Morgan, and all the nurses and aids at The Center For Hospice Care for their wonderful help and support during these trying times.



Above all else, Sondra was a lady in everything that she did, and her family was her life. She was the quiet rock of our family -- a generous, selfless, loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 19, at 11:00 AM at Temple Beth-El, 305 W. Madison Street, South Bend.



In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Temple Beth-El Foodbank, 305 W. Madison Street, South Bend, IN 46601; Sister Maura Brannick Clinic, 326 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601; Alzheimer's and Dementia Services, 922 E. Colfax, South Bend, IN 46617; or Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637. Published in South Bend Tribune from July 17 to July 18, 2019