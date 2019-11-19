|
Sonja Malisa Petty
Nov. 11, 1971 - Nov. 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND - Sonja Malisa Petty, 48, of Lilac Trails Court, South Bend, IN, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.
Sonja was born November 11, 1971 in Oklahoma City, OK, to Henry and Beverly (Foster) Bush.
Sonja leaves to cherish her memory LaRue V. Petty, her husband for 22 years; and five beautiful children: LaRue V. (Latrice) Petty II, Jazmine, Brielle, Trey, and Jylen. Her granddaughters were the apples of her eye: LaRiyah, Amaryi, Layah, and Diora along with her special nephew, Michael Bush II. Sonja was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
Visitation will begin Friday November 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CST at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, 400 Meadowbrook Blvd., Kingsford Heights, IN 46346, where the Pastor is Michael Bush. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m., and burial will be held at Highland Cemetery, South Bend, IN.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019