Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ,
400 Meadowbrook Blvd
Kingsford Heights, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ
400 Meadowbrook Blvd.
Kingsford Heights, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonja Petty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonja Malisa Petty


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonja Malisa Petty Obituary
Sonja Malisa Petty

Nov. 11, 1971 - Nov. 13, 2019

SOUTH BEND - Sonja Malisa Petty, 48, of Lilac Trails Court, South Bend, IN, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.

Sonja was born November 11, 1971 in Oklahoma City, OK, to Henry and Beverly (Foster) Bush.

Sonja leaves to cherish her memory LaRue V. Petty, her husband for 22 years; and five beautiful children: LaRue V. (Latrice) Petty II, Jazmine, Brielle, Trey, and Jylen. Her granddaughters were the apples of her eye: LaRiyah, Amaryi, Layah, and Diora along with her special nephew, Michael Bush II. Sonja was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.

Visitation will begin Friday November 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CST at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, 400 Meadowbrook Blvd., Kingsford Heights, IN 46346, where the Pastor is Michael Bush. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m., and burial will be held at Highland Cemetery, South Bend, IN.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences to the family at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonja's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -