Sonya Chandler
Jan. 6, 1968 - Sept. 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND , IN -
Sonya Chandler, 52, entered Heaven's gates on September 2, 2020. Born to Alfonzo Massey and Toka Suggs-Quaiyim on January 6, 1968 in Elkhart, IN, she attended Grand Rapid High School and later completed her G.E.D. Sonya enrolled in Business College and studied Culinary Arts. Sonya was an entrepreneur who embarked on many business adventures, such as childcare and catering over the years. Sonya was baptized and accepted the Lord as her Savior at a young age. She was a faithful member of Apostolic House of God, where she could be seen raising her hands to the King on High. Sonya will be forever remembered by her mother, Toka Suggs-Quaiyim; children, Tia Oleathia Chandler, Mack Chandler, and Demario Chandler all of Grand Rapids, MI; seven grandchildren: Zareanna Chandler, Demario Chandler Jr., Demariana Chandler, Brock Curry, Aaliyah Chandler, Jayden Casper, and Brooklynn Chandler; and three siblings, Pastor Tena (Pardeep) Singh-Suggs of South Bend, IN, Woody Graham of South Bend, IN, and Anthony Ray Graham of St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James Douglas and Sylvia Rogers Suggs; father, Alfonzo Massey, and brother, Gary T. Chandler. Celebration of Life will take place in her honor on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12 Noon, with a viewing one hour prior at Greater St. Mathews Church. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements have been Entrusted to www.BoydandSonFuneralHome.com
where condolences may be shared.