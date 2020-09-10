1/1
Sonya Chandler
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sonya Chandler

Jan. 6, 1968 - Sept. 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND , IN -

Sonya Chandler, 52, entered Heaven's gates on September 2, 2020. Born to Alfonzo Massey and Toka Suggs-Quaiyim on January 6, 1968 in Elkhart, IN, she attended Grand Rapid High School and later completed her G.E.D. Sonya enrolled in Business College and studied Culinary Arts. Sonya was an entrepreneur who embarked on many business adventures, such as childcare and catering over the years. Sonya was baptized and accepted the Lord as her Savior at a young age. She was a faithful member of Apostolic House of God, where she could be seen raising her hands to the King on High. Sonya will be forever remembered by her mother, Toka Suggs-Quaiyim; children, Tia Oleathia Chandler, Mack Chandler, and Demario Chandler all of Grand Rapids, MI; seven grandchildren: Zareanna Chandler, Demario Chandler Jr., Demariana Chandler, Brock Curry, Aaliyah Chandler, Jayden Casper, and Brooklynn Chandler; and three siblings, Pastor Tena (Pardeep) Singh-Suggs of South Bend, IN, Woody Graham of South Bend, IN, and Anthony Ray Graham of St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James Douglas and Sylvia Rogers Suggs; father, Alfonzo Massey, and brother, Gary T. Chandler. Celebration of Life will take place in her honor on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12 Noon, with a viewing one hour prior at Greater St. Mathews Church. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements have been Entrusted to www.BoydandSonFuneralHome.com where condolences may be shared.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Greater St. Mathews Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved