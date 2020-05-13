Sophia Kay Fross
March 16, 1928 - May 11, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Sophia Kay Fross, 92, of Granger, passed away at 5:00 pm, Monday, May 11, 2020 in Granger surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 16, 1928 in Hobart to the late Peter and Katie (Kladich) Glumac. On January 25, 1946 she married Bill Fross in Hobart. He preceded her in death on January 6, 1977.
Sophia attended high school in Hobart and beauty school in Logansport. She worked as a hairdresser for 35 years. She was involved with ladies aide and Bible School in the summers and taught Sunday School at Zion Bethel Church where she was a member. She loved to shop and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed bird watching and was a lover of deer and all wildlife. She loved the sounds of wind chimes. She liked to dance, loved to play cards, and belonged to a euchre club. She was an excellent cook known for her lamb and great blueberry and lemon meringue pies. Food was always plentiful and care packages were always sent home with the family.
Surviving are her daughter, Lana (Carl) Sollars of Granger; daughter-in-law, Donna Fross of Logansport; five grandchildren, Rhonda (Gus) Fuller of Galveston, Julie (Aaron) Clow of Granger, Ronald (Teresa) Fross Jr. of Logansport, Bradley (Cynthia) Sollars of Elkhart, and Larissa Aguilera of North Aurora, IL, and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ronald W. Fross; and her siblings, Evelyn Ondrovich, Helen Brooks, and Nick Glumac.
Visitation will be Friday, May 15, 2020 from Noon until 1:00 pm at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello observing current COVID 19 social distancing orders issued by the state of Indiana.
Funeral services celebrating Sophia's life will follow at 1:00 pm Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Messer of the Zion Bethel Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa, Ste. D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or a messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
March 16, 1928 - May 11, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Sophia Kay Fross, 92, of Granger, passed away at 5:00 pm, Monday, May 11, 2020 in Granger surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 16, 1928 in Hobart to the late Peter and Katie (Kladich) Glumac. On January 25, 1946 she married Bill Fross in Hobart. He preceded her in death on January 6, 1977.
Sophia attended high school in Hobart and beauty school in Logansport. She worked as a hairdresser for 35 years. She was involved with ladies aide and Bible School in the summers and taught Sunday School at Zion Bethel Church where she was a member. She loved to shop and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed bird watching and was a lover of deer and all wildlife. She loved the sounds of wind chimes. She liked to dance, loved to play cards, and belonged to a euchre club. She was an excellent cook known for her lamb and great blueberry and lemon meringue pies. Food was always plentiful and care packages were always sent home with the family.
Surviving are her daughter, Lana (Carl) Sollars of Granger; daughter-in-law, Donna Fross of Logansport; five grandchildren, Rhonda (Gus) Fuller of Galveston, Julie (Aaron) Clow of Granger, Ronald (Teresa) Fross Jr. of Logansport, Bradley (Cynthia) Sollars of Elkhart, and Larissa Aguilera of North Aurora, IL, and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ronald W. Fross; and her siblings, Evelyn Ondrovich, Helen Brooks, and Nick Glumac.
Visitation will be Friday, May 15, 2020 from Noon until 1:00 pm at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello observing current COVID 19 social distancing orders issued by the state of Indiana.
Funeral services celebrating Sophia's life will follow at 1:00 pm Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Messer of the Zion Bethel Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa, Ste. D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or a messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 13, 2020.