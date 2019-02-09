Sophie Ann Rhodes



Oct. 10, 1929 - Feb. 07, 2019



SOUTH BEND - Sophie Ann Rhodes, 89, of South Bend, IN passed away on February 7, 2019 peacefully at home under Hospice Care and surrounded by her family.



Sophie was born on October 10, 1929 in Commodore, PA to the late Stanley and Konegonda Skubis. Sophie was married to her beloved husband, Walter L. Rhodes for 58 years before his passing in 2008. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, John and Frank Skubis; and her sisters, Mary Gruda, Rose Rozmarynowski, and Katherine Skubis. Sophie is survived by her sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Bortone, Audrey (Henry) Gizewski, and Jean Rhodes; God-children, Darren Najdek and Deborah (Rozmarynowski) Balderas, along with several nieces and nephews. Her love and passion were her children, Larre D. (Melonie) Rhodes and Cynthia M. (Mark DeCoudres) Fuller; her grandchildren, Angela (Cameron) Goedde of Nashville, TN, Matthew (Ashley) Rhodes of South Bend, IN, Bradley Rhodes (Kaylee) of Mishawaka, IN, Tyler (Cortney) Fuller of Mishawaka, IN, and Brittney Fuller (Ben) of Jacksonville, FL; and her three great-grandchildren, Kinley Rose Rhodes, Calliope Rae and Cooper James Fuller.



Sophie loved Notre Dame sports and NBA basketball. She loved to travel, taking many cruises and visiting almost every state. She loved telling stories to her grandchildren and sharing many of her experiences. She enjoyed testing her luck at the casinos and playing games on her tablet. She enjoyed reading and scrapbooking and made beautiful gift bags that she shared with her family at Christmas time.



Sophie worked as a Personnel Manager at Kmart in Mishawaka for 27 years, retiring in 1993, and was a former co-owner along with other family members of Celebrations Unlimited in Mishawaka, and with dad enjoyed Twirl-A-Ways square dancing, and made many lifelong friends.



Visitation will be from 3:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00am on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Holy Family Catholic Church; burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



For those who are unable to attend, condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary