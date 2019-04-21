Stacia Ann Gregory



March 21, 1975 - April 14, 2019



NOBLESVILLE, IN - Stacia Ann Gregory, 44, of Noblesville, Indiana went to live with her Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019.



Stacia was born on March 21, 1975 in South Bend, Indiana, which is where she was raised and met her husband, Chris, and the two started their own family. Even as a young girl, Stacia always knew she wanted a family with many children, and she took the responsibility of motherhood seriously, always ensuring her children were her first priority. It was always important to Stacia and her husband that their children were loved, protected, and would know that character and faith are cornerstones to life. All throughout her life, Stacia never wanted to be the center of attention or for anyone to make a fuss over her. Instead, she was the observer amongst the crowd in a room, who never missed a detail and would entertain her family with her wit after any event. Stacia had great strength, hope, and faith in God; she was known for her kind and sensitive heart that led her to want to protect others, which is exactly what she did to her last breath.



She is survived by her husband of nearly 21 years, Christian Gregory; her children, Alexa, Kayla, Emma, Jacob, and Malia Gregory; mother and father, Sue and Jim Lynch; maternal grandmother, Mary Kniebes; siblings, Jenna (David) Beebe, Marissa Lynch, Jared (Shelly) Lynch, and Jordan Lynch; mother-in-law, Marcia Zieklinski; brothers-in-law, Harley (Mary) and Sean Zielinski; sister-in-law, Heather Zielinksi, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2pm at Christian Life Center (1717 N. Hickory Rd., South Bend). A time for fellowship with the family and to share memories will follow the ceremony in the church's Fellowship Hall from 3-4:30pm. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary