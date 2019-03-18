Standly Parks Snow



Dec. 8, 1925 - March 16, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Standly Parks Snow, 93, of Cassopolis, Michigan, formerly of South Bend and Kokomo, Indiana, passed away at 5:22pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. Standly was born on December 8, 1925 in Sharpsville, Indiana to Arthur Snow and Blanche (Parks) Snow. He retired from the State of Indiana, where he was employed as an Employment Tax Auditor for 27 years. On July 21, 1950, he married Helen Louise Young, who preceded him in death on December 28, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his son, Larry Wayne Snow, six brothers, and one niece. Standly is survived by his daughter, Debra Lynn Robinson and her husband Thomas of Cassopolis, Michigan; two grandchildren, Kristian Stewart and her husband Kirk, and Thomas Robinson and his wife Holly; and three great-grandchildren, Alexander, Zachary, and Saige. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 pm at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana with a Funeral Service at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Standly was a WWII Army Veteran who was stationed in Hawaii. He received his Associate's Degree from Kokomo Business College. Standly was a member of the Mishawaka Masonic Lodge #130 in Mishawaka and the Tuesday Morning Mixed Bowling League at Parkway Lanes in Mishawaka. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and puzzles. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Three Rivers. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary