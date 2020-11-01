Stanley A. Severyn
Nov. 8, 1919 - Oct. 26, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN -
Stanley A. Severyn, 100, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020, after a life well-lived. Stan was a man of faith, family, service, hard work, strength, kindness, and love. He passed away in his home at Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN, in the company of his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Jane (Wishman) Severyn.
Stan was born on November 8, 1919 in Pittsburgh, PA, to his loving late parents, Anthony and Louise (Mikulic) Severyn, and grew up in Canonsburg, PA. On February 14, 1953, in South Bend, IN, Stan married the love of his life, Mary Jane.
Stan was the beloved father of the late James (Suzy) Severyn of Flemington, NJ, as well as Gary (Kathryn) Severyn of Naperville, IL, and Ellyn (Bill) Prescott of Berthoud, CO. He was the adored grandfather of Stephanie (Ray) Farabaugh, Nicholas (Ashley) Severyn, Kathleen (Eric) Jagielo, Brian Severyn, and Julianne Severyn. He was also the dearest great-grandfather of Christopher, Sophia, Lucas, Jack, and Caroline.
Stan was the brother of Florence Ducharme of Akron, OH, and of Dr. Walter Severyn of Pittsburgh, PA. Stan is preceded in death by sisters, Jean Piechnik, Josephine Seward, Virginia Mack, and Louise Ciminio; and brothers, Henry Severyn, Chester Severyn, Dr. Fred Severyn, Tony Severyn, and Dr. Theodore Severyn. Stan was also the dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Stan served in the United States Air Force in World War II. Through his honorable service, Stan earned many significant awards including the Good Conduct Medal, the Distinguished Unit Badge, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, and nine Bronze Star Medals.
Stan received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1949 from the University of Notre Dame and graduated from the Loyola University School of Dentistry in 1952. He practiced dentistry in South Bend for over 35 years and volunteered at The Children's Dispensary and Healthstart Children's Clinic, providing free dental care. He was a member and docent of the Sacred Heart Parish, giving tours at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Notre Dame's campus for over 20 years.
When interviewed, Stan said, “I have accomplished everything I wanted to in life.” His life was filled with meaning and purpose, impacting and inspiring others. God gave us Stan's warm embrace as a sign of His love, to be a light for us all. Although he has been called home, Stan's light, his love, and his spirit live on in his family, his friends, and all those who had the great privilege to know him.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caregivers that made him more comfortable and for their wonderful friendship, especially Gary, Marin, Ashley, and many others.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Stan may be donated to the following:
Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545;
Holy Cross Village Foundation, P.O. Box 303, Notre Dame, IN 46556;Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington D.C. 20090-8018;
or Brothers of the Holy Cross, P.O. Box 460, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame, followed by Military Honors at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN.
A full obituary is available online, and condolences can be left for the Severyn family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.