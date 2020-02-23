Home

Stanley B. Swank Obituary
Stanley B. Swank

April 22, 1935 - Feb. 20, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Stanley B. Swank, 84, of Buchanan, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Center for Hospice Care, South Bend.

A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan in the columbarium section, with Pastor Ellen Bierlein officiating. Following the graveside there will be a gathering for family and friends at First United Methodist Church, 132 S. Oak St., Buchanan. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church- Narthex Furniture Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.

Stan was born on April 22, 1935 to H.D. and Marion (Bachman) Swank in Buchanan. He graduated from Buchanan High School in 1953. On October 1, 1955, he married Kathleen M. Batchelor at First United Methodist Church. Stan worked as a Tool & Die Maker at Electro-Voice for many years before going to National Standard where he eventually retired after over twenty years of service. Stan was an incredibly hardworking and loyal husband, father and grandfather. These traits were passed on through Stan's family by his example. Most of all, he cherished his family.

Stan is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kay; daughter, Christine (Tim) Gowen; son, Jeffrey Swank; grandson, Nicholas (Stephanie) Gowen; three great-grandchildren and brother, Wesley (Judy) Swank. He was preceded in death by his parents, H.D. and Marion Swank and grandson, Ryan Gowen.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
