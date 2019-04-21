Resources More Obituaries for Stanley Borlik Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stanley Borlik

Feb. 6, 1927 - April 18, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - On April 18, 2019 Stanley Henry Borlik, 92, passed away in Primrose Retirement Community in Mishawaka, IN. Stan was born February 6, 1927 in South Bend, to Steven and Anastazia (Michalski) Borlik. He was raised as the youngest of seven children on the family farm on Inwood Road in Crumstown. His brothers and sisters called him “Squirt.” Stan met Dorothy Mikolajczak, the love of his life, at a dance on the west side of South Bend in 1950 and they were married in Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Catholic Church on September 1, 1951. After almost 62 years of a wonderfully devoted life to God and each other, Dorothy passed away on July 4, 2013. Preceding Stan in death were three sisters, Evelyn Strootbandt, Margaret Marshall, and Henrietta Bilinski. The three brothers preceding Stan were Joseph, Edward, and Leonard. A son, Timothy, also preceded Stan and Dorothy in death. Stan is survived by his daughters, Linda LaFortune, Peggy (Fred) Chwalek, Marry (Alberto Velez) Borlik, and Anne Marie Borlik. Mark (Gail) Borlik and Robert (Donna) Borlik are the surviving sons. Stan was loved and known as “Dzia” to 14 grandchildren, Jennifer (Jim) Hetrick, Jamie (Jeff Strugill) Hartzke, Jeff LaFortune, Justin (Kayla) LaFortune, Justyna Chwalek, Damian Chwalek, Patryck Chwalek, Mason (Audrey) Borlik, Patrick Borlik, Tate Borlik, Austin “Doc” Borlik, Jacy (Kyle) Todd, Dori Borlik, and Joshua Borlik; and 8 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Will, Devon, Grace, Henry, Carter, Aubree and Braxton. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, along with a brother-in-law and former co-worker, Gene Klimek. During his stay at Primrose, Stan very much appreciated the many visits from nephew, Carl Whitaker. Stan loved his family, Dorothy's and his flower garden, staying busy during the day and reading in the evening, and above all his faith and his Creator. Stan was a graduate of Greene Township High School and a WWII United States Army Airborne Paratrooper receiving the Victory Medal / American Theater Operation Ribbon. After returning from the war, Stan farmed in Crumstown, started a Feed Store on Western Avenue in South Bend, worked at Studebaker, and then went on to a 35-year career at Raco (Hubell) retiring in 1988 after serving as the Manager of Engineering and Plant Production Manager. He greatly valued the opportunities he received for continued knowledge of the engineering and manufacturing trade, and completed advanced coursework from Acme Tool and Machine Design, University of Wisconsin, University of Notre Dame, University of Michigan, Indiana University South Bend, and IVY Tech. Stan held patents in electrical box manufacturing and was active during retirement developing and receiving a patent for a golf instructional item called the “Bullseye”. The “Bullseye” allowed a person to drive the ball farther off the tee and lie a little better in the clubhouse. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Primrose Retirement Community and Heartland Hospice for being his “second” family and providing an amazing environment of love and care. May God Bless You. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend. Friends may visit two hours prior to the Mass at the church as the family shares memories and welcomes you to take part. No flowers are requested. Please make a memorial contribution in his name to or organization. “What a joy it is that someday soon the burden of this life will be over and I will awaken in His presence.” ~Billy Graham



