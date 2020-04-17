|
Stanley “Gene” Brewer
March 8, 1940 - April 15, 2020
NILES, MI - Stanley Eugene “Gene” Brewer, 80, of Niles, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at West Woods of Niles.
“Gene,” as he was known to most, was born March 8, 1940, the youngest of three children born to Eldon and Katherine Brewer of Galien.
Gene lived most of his life in Galien, graduating from GHS, class of 1958. He was an accomplished three-sport athlete, playing for the regular season undefeated basketball team that year and being named the top athlete in his class. It was there that Gene met his high school sweetheart, Judy (Gilbert) Brewer. They wed on March 12, 1960, recently celebrating 60 years together. It was also in Galien where Gene, with help from a few friends and family members, built his home by hand on ancestral family farm land.
Gene served in the U.S. Army Reserves and completed a skilled trades apprenticeship with Clark Equipment Company in Buchanan, where he then went to work. He later worked for what was then Bendix Corporation in South Bend as a toolmaker, retiring from AlliedSignal/Honeywell in 1999.
He was a Freemason, and for many years was a member of the United Methodist Church of Galien before becoming a member of Clay Church in South Bend.
Gene was known for hard work, his sense of humor, a generous heart, and a big laugh. He always made time to see his kids' and grandkids' sporting events, even while putting in long overtime hours at work. Gene enjoyed boisterous family gatherings, playing cards with friends, following his favorite teams on TV, boating, fishing with his grandkids, and in later years, traveling on many adventures with Judy. They took a number of trips to Alaska to visit their oldest son, and enjoyed winters in Avon Park, FL.
Gene is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Don (Teresa) Brewer of Poteau, OK, Doug (Debra) Brewer of New Carlisle, IN, and Dale (Suzette) Brewer of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Nick, Holly, Heather, Dustin, Derrick, Katelyn, and Jacob; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Joan (Richard) Kuntz of Buchanan. Along with his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.
A private committal service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Galien Township Cemetery. Memorials in Gene's name are welcome at the American Heart/, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 66674, . Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Gene enjoyed a happy and well-lived life. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him and knew him well.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020