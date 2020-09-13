1/1
Stanley D. Garrison Sr.
1945 - 2020
Stanley D. Garrison Sr.

June 5, 1945 - Sept. 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Stanley D. Garrison Sr., 75, of South Bend, IN passed away at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in his residence. Stanley was born on June 5, 1945 in South Bend to James and Theresa H. (Sucszek).

Stanley is survived by his son, Stanley J. Garrison Jr. of South Bend, his daughter, Danette Bosema; ten grandchildren: Makenzie Garrison, Melodie Garrison, Alexis Garrison, Alyssa Garrison, Nicholas Garrison, Caleb Garrison, Cholie Garrison, Elloitte Garrison, Matthew Bosema, and Andrew Bosema; and two sisters, Debbie Grove and Lorraine Caligiuri.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Sandy Sanders, and a brother, Jimmy Garrison.

Stanley graduated from Washington High School and served in the U.S. Navy. Stanley was a union electrician with Local #153 for 36 years.

There will be no visitation or services. Cremation will take place.

Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, is handling the services.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
