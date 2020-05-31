Stanley G. "Steve" Kwiatkowski
1932 - 2020
Stanley G. “Steve” Kwiatkowski

Dec. 7, 1932 - May 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Stanley Kwiatkowski, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, May 25, 2020 in his home. Stanley was born December 7, 1932 in South Bend to the late Peter and Mary (Walkowiak) Kwiatkowski. He was also preceded in death by 11 brothers and one sister.

Those left to cherish the memory of Stanley include his sons, Kenneth (Bridget) Kwiatkowski of Houston, TX and Gary (Christey Darr) Kwiatkowski of South Bend, three grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Given a choice, Steve would rather be gardening, doing yard work, or attending services at St. Adalbert Church in South Bend. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his great-grandson, Koda Kwiatkowski.

Steve retired in 1995 from South Bend Lathe after 30 years of service. In his earlier years he was a U.S. Air Force Medical Technician Specialist during the Korean War. As a member of VFW 3194 & 9820 he held the title of Commander, and was a lifelong member. As a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, you will forever be greatly loved and missed.

Thanks to the Center for Hospice of South Bend for all their care and comfort to Steve and the family.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, June 6, 2020 in St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be mailed to family via St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery.
