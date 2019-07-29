|
Stanley “Jerry”
Klaybor
June 21, 1930 - July 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Stanley “Jerry” Klaybor, 89, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 9:12 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
He was born on June 21, 1930 to the late Stanley J. and Helen (Bodnar) Klaybor Venderly in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Klaybor in 1962.
Stan graduated in 1949 from Washington High School, the same year his wife did. He then graduated in 1953 from Hanover College with a Bachelors Degree and completed his Masters Degree in 1958 from Indiana University. He received several National Science Foundation Scholarships in Biology, which he used for post Masters Degree Studies, accumulating 30 hours of study.
Stan retired in 1988 from the South Bend School Corporation, where he worked as a teacher and coach for 33 years. He served 21 years as a football coach: 16 years as an assistant coach at Washington High School; and five years as the first head coach at LaSalle High School. Stan was also the head track coach at Washington High School from 1957 to 1963. He was inducted into the Hanover College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006 and he was also a member of the Washington High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame, where he was inducted as a coach. Following retirement, he worked for University of Notre Dame Transportation Department from 1997 to 2014.
On June 13, 1953, he married Mary Jane Dobbelaere, who passed away on August 12, 2018.
Stan is survived by his two daughters, Kathryn Lentych of South Bend, Indiana and Kelly Sue (John) Listenberger of South Bend, Indiana; two sons, Daniel (Beth) Klaybor of Syracuse, Indiana and Jeffrey (Katherine) Klaybor of South Bend, Indiana; ten grandchildren: Michael (Michelle) Lentych, Ashleigh Lentych, Karly and Ben Klaybor; Jacob, Mary Katherine, and Matthew Klaybor; and Olivia, Jonathon, and Victoria Listenberger; sister, Marsha (David) Wesolowski of South Bend, IN; and three brothers, Dr. Michael (Dr. Gayle) Klaybor of Houston, TX, Gary (Nanci) Klaybor of LaPorte, IN, and Kevin Klaybor of South Bend, IN.
Stan was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War, where he served as a 1st Lieutenant. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish, where he was a charter member, usher, and served on the church finance committee and social committee. Stan was a member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, St. Joseph Valley Retired Teachers Association, the former Breezers Club, St. Joseph Young Mens Society, Izaak Walton Club Board Member and Program Chairman, St. Joseph Valley Officials Association, and was an I.H.S.A.A. Track officiator, where he was voted outstanding track official of Indiana in 1987, and was a Sam Wegner Award Winner.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with Rev. Glenn Kohrman officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, where Military Honors will be performed.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Izaak Walton League, Stan Klaybor Environmental Scholarship Award, 20400 Darden Road, South Bend, IN 46637; or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3526 St. Johns Way, South Bend, IN 46628.
