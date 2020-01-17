Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Lukowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Pete "Peewee" Lukowski


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Pete "Peewee" Lukowski Obituary
Stanley Pete “Peewee” Lukowski

April 29, 1925 - Jan. 15, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Stanley Pete “Peewee” Lukowski, 94, of East 12th Street, Mishawaka, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on April 29, 1925 to Michael and Veronica Lukowski, both of whom preceded him in death along with his two sons, James Schneer and Maxwell Schneer. Two grandsons also preceded him in death, Chris Luscen and Steven Moore, as well as two brothers and two sisters. He married the former Vera Schneer in Mishawaka. She died on June 27, 2017. Stanley was employed by Uniroyal Corporation until his retirement. He also worked many years at Krogers. He was also a part time farmer. He is survived by his three children, Marylou Dobbs, Sandy (Rob) Eggendorfer, and Debra (Steve) Moore. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Melanie Demaegd, Shannon Dobbs, Jennifer Moore, Angela Moore, and Brittany Minix; and two great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn Moore and Caden Klatt. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00am at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. Friends will be received on Sunday, January 19 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral chapel and also one hour prior to the services on Monday. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -