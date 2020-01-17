|
Stanley Pete “Peewee” Lukowski
April 29, 1925 - Jan. 15, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Stanley Pete “Peewee” Lukowski, 94, of East 12th Street, Mishawaka, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on April 29, 1925 to Michael and Veronica Lukowski, both of whom preceded him in death along with his two sons, James Schneer and Maxwell Schneer. Two grandsons also preceded him in death, Chris Luscen and Steven Moore, as well as two brothers and two sisters. He married the former Vera Schneer in Mishawaka. She died on June 27, 2017. Stanley was employed by Uniroyal Corporation until his retirement. He also worked many years at Krogers. He was also a part time farmer. He is survived by his three children, Marylou Dobbs, Sandy (Rob) Eggendorfer, and Debra (Steve) Moore. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Melanie Demaegd, Shannon Dobbs, Jennifer Moore, Angela Moore, and Brittany Minix; and two great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn Moore and Caden Klatt. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00am at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. Friends will be received on Sunday, January 19 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral chapel and also one hour prior to the services on Monday. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020