Stanley R. Caparell



Nov. 19, 1952 - August 17, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Stanley R. Caparell, beloved husband, dad and grandpa passed away in his home on August 17, 2020. He shared a wonderful life with his wife of 49 years, Rosanne, his daughter, Tina and his two grandchildren, Jimmy and Victoria McGrogan. He is survived by a large extended family whom he loved dearly and was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Caparell and his parents, Gus and Patricia Caparell.



Stan was born on November 19, 1952 in South Bend, Indiana where he attended Washington High School and then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After basic training, he married his high school sweetheart, Rose. He remained loyal to the USMC for his lifetime, wearing his trademark cap until it faded to purple from repeated washings. He flew both the U.S. and USMC flags in his yard, never failing to honor every custom. Oorah!



Never one to sit back and wait for things to come to him, he went after what he wanted. He started his post military career as a forklift driver, machinist, and auto mechanic. But he was never satisfied and taught himself about computers using every scrap of information he could lay his hands on. He was the definition of a self-made man. For over 25 years, he was the best information technology specialist in the business ... at least in our eyes. Before retirement, he was employed by both Whirlpool Corporation and Patterson Dental for many years.



For his family and friends, he would drop anything to help out. Whether it was fixing a computer issue, wrenching on a car, or just lending a hand on your latest home project, he was always ready to pitch in. And without fail, he was available to listen when someone had a problem or something they needed to figure out. He was certainly never shy about giving his opinion on any variety of topics!



Music was his passion and living room concerts were frequent occurrences at the Caparell home. Strangers were often surprised at his beautiful, rich singing voice, but for those who knew him well, knew that karaoke was one of his favorite things to do. He enjoyed Texas Hold Em poker, both online and in real life, and even with friends or family he was famous for going “all-in” to ruthlessly take out a competitor. His true companions were the many dogs he loved over the years who were always by his side. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in his name to a local animal charity of your choosing.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, South Bend at 12:00pm with friends welcomed one hour prior to the service. Friends will also be received from 6 until 8 pm on Thursday, August 20,, 2020.





