Stephanie A. Zrobek



July 23, 1939 - July 7, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Former RN at St. Joseph Hospital, South Bend, & co-owner of Sherwood Automotive for 26 yrs., she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 yrs., John Zrobek, Jr. & parents, Stanley & Lottie Gress (Grzeskowiak) & is survived by children, Maureen (Steve) Duncan & Mark Zrobek; grandchildren, Stephanie, Masie & Matthew Duncan; nephew, Michael Zrobek, Jr.; & nieces, Marie Lemaster & Patricia Flake. There will be no service. She donated her remains to the IU Anatomical Gift Program for cancer research. Memorial contributions are requested for the IU Health Foundation.





