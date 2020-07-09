1/1
Stephanie A. Zrobek
Stephanie A. Zrobek

July 23, 1939 - July 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Former RN at St. Joseph Hospital, South Bend, & co-owner of Sherwood Automotive for 26 yrs., she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 yrs., John Zrobek, Jr. & parents, Stanley & Lottie Gress (Grzeskowiak) & is survived by children, Maureen (Steve) Duncan & Mark Zrobek; grandchildren, Stephanie, Masie & Matthew Duncan; nephew, Michael Zrobek, Jr.; & nieces, Marie Lemaster & Patricia Flake. There will be no service. She donated her remains to the IU Anatomical Gift Program for cancer research. Memorial contributions are requested for the IU Health Foundation.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
