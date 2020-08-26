1/1
Stephanie Jakubowski
1930 - 2020
Stephanie Jakubowski

Nov. 22, 1930 - Aug. 22, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Stephanie Jakubowski, 89, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Stephanie was born November 22, 1930 in Rzeczyce, Poland to the late Frank and Agnieszka Dyjach. On April 18, 1953 Stephanie married Marion Jakubowski, who preceded her in death in July 2000. She was also preceded in death by their son, Eddy Jakubowski & baby granddaughter, Kayla.

Left to cherish the memory of Stephanie are her sons, Chet (Brenda) Jakubowski and Joseph (Stephanie) Jakubowski; granddaughters, Hannah & Haylie Jakubowski, grandson, Raymond Rupp; and a sister, Christine (Jerry) Karczewski.

Stephanie proudly worked for St. Mary's Convent Infirmary as a Nurse's Aid for 43 years.

Visitation will be 10:00am to 12:00pm at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 12:00pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614; Humane Society, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545; All for Animal Rescue; or the American Heart Association. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home- Mayflower Road Chapel - South Bend
AUG
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home- Mayflower Road Chapel - South Bend
AUG
27
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
St. Joseph Funeral Home- Mayflower Road Chapel - South Bend
824 S. Mayflower Road
South Bend, IN 46619
574-288-4685
