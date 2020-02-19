|
Stephen Bryan Price
April 12, 1978 - Feb. 13, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Stephen Bryan Price, 41, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, February 13, 2020 at his residence in Mishawaka, IN. He was born on April 12, 1978 at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
On May 6, 2010 in Wabash, IN, Stephen married the former Shannon Steele, who survives. In addition to his wife, Stephen is survived by his daughter, Kora Drogula; son, Kaullin Price; sisters, Heather (Robert) Blankenship and Jessica (Johnny) Maidwell; as well as three nieces and four nephews.
Stephen was employed as a truck driver at Wright Tree Service. He attended Granger Community Church. He enjoyed remote-control cars, fishing, grilling barbeque on the outdoor grill, and spending time with family and friends.
Funeral services for Stephen will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00am-1:00pm on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.
To defray funeral expenses, contributions in memory of Stephen Price may be made payable to “Palmer Funeral Homes” and mailed to: Palmer Funeral Homes, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020