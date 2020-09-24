1/1
Stephen Dennis Winet
1942 - 2020
Stephen Dennis Winet

Sept. 19, 1942 - Sept. 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Stephen Dennis Winet, 77, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 19, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Robert and Evelyn (Blumenfeld) Winet. Stephen has been a resident of the area since 1978, coming from Chicago.

On January 11, 1980 in Chicago, he married the former Elisabeth Frances Streitmatter, who survives.

Stephen taught at Alvernia High School in Chicago before becoming the head of the Science Department at Culver Academy in Culver, Indiana.

Along with his wife Elisabeth, he is survived by two sons, Ryan Stephen Winet of Michigan and Robert Karl Winet of South Bend.

A Memorial service for Stephen will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614. Friends may gather with the family from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm prior to the services at the funeral home. Attire for the visitation and service is nice casual.

Memorial contributions may be given to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60702-3392. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
SEP
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
