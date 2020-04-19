|
Stephen Dermody, Jr.
Nov. 10, 1979 - April 10, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Stephen William Dermody, Jr., age 40, of Mishawaka, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, April 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Steve was born November 10, 1979 in Mishawaka, the son of Stephen W. and Brenda (Herron) Dermody. He grew up in Mishawaka and was a 1999 graduate of Mishawaka High School.
On July 23, 2005, Steve married Amy A. Medlin and the couple made Mishawaka their home.
Amy survives along with their two sons, Alex Stephen Dermody and Christopher William Dermody; his parents, Stephen, Sr. and Brenda Dermody; his sister, April (Andrew) Rigley; a grandmother, Karen Dermody; his mother-in-law, Patricia Hanna; and many extended family members. Steve was preceded in death by grandparents, William and Lilly Herron, and William Dermody.
For 20 years, Steve worked in distribution for Coffee Time. He enjoyed fishing and was a sports fan including Notre Dame football, the Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bears. Most of all Steve was dedicated to his boys and wife. Over the years, he was active with coaching kids' sports in Mishawaka and especially any activities involving his boys.
Due to the current Coronavirus situation, a Memorial Gathering to honor and celebrate Steve's life will be held at a later date at the Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
Memorials are suggested to Mishawaka Athletics, 1202 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020