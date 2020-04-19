Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Dermody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Dermody Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Dermody Jr. Obituary
Stephen Dermody, Jr.

Nov. 10, 1979 - April 10, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Stephen William Dermody, Jr., age 40, of Mishawaka, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, April 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Steve was born November 10, 1979 in Mishawaka, the son of Stephen W. and Brenda (Herron) Dermody. He grew up in Mishawaka and was a 1999 graduate of Mishawaka High School.

On July 23, 2005, Steve married Amy A. Medlin and the couple made Mishawaka their home.

Amy survives along with their two sons, Alex Stephen Dermody and Christopher William Dermody; his parents, Stephen, Sr. and Brenda Dermody; his sister, April (Andrew) Rigley; a grandmother, Karen Dermody; his mother-in-law, Patricia Hanna; and many extended family members. Steve was preceded in death by grandparents, William and Lilly Herron, and William Dermody.

For 20 years, Steve worked in distribution for Coffee Time. He enjoyed fishing and was a sports fan including Notre Dame football, the Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bears. Most of all Steve was dedicated to his boys and wife. Over the years, he was active with coaching kids' sports in Mishawaka and especially any activities involving his boys.

Due to the current Coronavirus situation, a Memorial Gathering to honor and celebrate Steve's life will be held at a later date at the Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.

Memorials are suggested to Mishawaka Athletics, 1202 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka, IN 46544.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -