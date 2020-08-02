Stephen Edward Kruk
July 24, 1966 - July 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Stephen Edward Kruk, 54, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in his home.
He was born on July 24, 1966 to the late Edward Richard and Marilyn Jean (Wieczorek) Kruk in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Michael Kruk.
Stephen graduated in 1984 from South Bend Community School Corporation. He worked as a general laborer most of his life including many years in moving and delivery services.
Stephen is survived by his daughter, Kahri M. Kruk of South Bend, IN; four grandchildren, McKenzie, Izabella, Lexzie, and Zachary May; two sisters, Kelly (Bob) Baldwin of Niles, MI and Kristine Kruk of South Bend, IN; three nieces, Amanda, Brandy, and Jennifer; one nephew, Ian; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many loving close friends.
Stephen enjoyed bowling, mushroom hunting, playing euchre, billiards, and disc golf. He also loved watching the Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame football, and the Chicago Bears. He was an amazing drummer and artist; but most of all, he was a loving Ja Ja (Dzia Dzia), father, son, brother, and uncle who will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m., with Rev. Ben Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help Stephen's family defray funeral expenses may be made c/o Kaniewski Funeral Homes, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628.
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.