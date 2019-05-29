Stephen “Pete” F. Sipocz



Dec. 22, 1937 - May 27, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Stephen F. Sipocz, known as Pete to most, 81, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Pete was born December 22, 1937 in South Bend to the late Joseph & Anna Sipocz. Pete is also preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Garwwood; and a brother, Joseph Sipocz. On August 29, 1959 in St. Stephen Catholic Church Pete married Josephine (Prestia) Sipocz; she survives along with children, Jennifer (Bruce) Reith, Joseph Sipocz, Stephen (Jill) Sipocz, and Andrew (Wendy) Sipocz; son-in-law, Mark Garwood; grandchildren, Vincent, Lillian, Eric, Blake, Isabelle, & Peter Sipocz, Kelvin & Karina Reith, Gage (Kaitlyn), Dana, & Kelly Garwood, Lauren (Scott) Breinling, Paige & Jane Reistle; brothers, Joseph (Theresa) Sipocz and James (Laurie) Sipocz; and sisters, Anne Eaton and Ethel Mnichowski. Pete honorably served his country in the United States Air Force for over 20 years until retiring at the rank of Sr. Master Sgt. in 1976. He was a member of the American Legion Post 357. Pete enjoyed camping, fishing, going for walks, blackberry picking, Hungarian music, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00AM in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with a Rosary to be prayed at 10:00AM prior to the Mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3526 St. Johns Way, South Bend, IN 46628. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary