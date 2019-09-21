Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Stephen Connaughton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Connaughton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen G. Connaughton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen G. Connaughton Obituary
Stephen G.

Connaughton

Nov. 7, 1950 - Sept. 10, 2019

GLENVIEW, IL - Stephen Connaughton, age 68, of Glenview, IL, beloved husband to Michaelene Lewand, loving father to Kyle Zaremba and Brett Connaughton, dear brother to Thomas Connaughton, and caring brother-in-law to Chuck Allen, passed away on September 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Allen, and his brother, James Connaughton. A Funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Glenview, IL. In Lieu of flowers, make a contribution to: , 225 Michigan Avenue #1200, Chicago, IL 60601. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now