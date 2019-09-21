|
GLENVIEW, IL - Stephen Connaughton, age 68, of Glenview, IL, beloved husband to Michaelene Lewand, loving father to Kyle Zaremba and Brett Connaughton, dear brother to Thomas Connaughton, and caring brother-in-law to Chuck Allen, passed away on September 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Allen, and his brother, James Connaughton. A Funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Glenview, IL. In Lieu of flowers, make a contribution to: , 225 Michigan Avenue #1200, Chicago, IL 60601. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019