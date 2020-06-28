Stephen Gorbitz
August 20, 1931 - June 26, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Stephen G. Gorbitz, 88, passed away at 2:09 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Trailpoint Village.
Steve was born on August 20, 1931, in South Bend to the late Michael and Elizabeth Gorbitz.
Steve and his wife, Vicki A. (Luczkowski) were married in Las Vegas and have celebrated 48 years of marriage together. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Vicki; daughters, Elizabeth Gorbitz, Stefanie (Scott) Zepik, and Michelle (Jon) Churchfield; grandchildren, Brayden Hyink, Lane Zepik, Daemon Hyink, Colton Zepik, Brandon Zepik, and Ivy Churchfield; brother, William Gorbitz; nephew, Guy Gorbitz; and niece, Eva (Tom) Dolly.
Steve honorably serviced his Country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He was a member of the Edwardsburg VFW. He was a brick layer and cement finisher at many construction job sites. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and never missed watching a game on Saturday during football season. Steve also loved spending time with his family and all of his grandkids; they were the light of his life.
Funeral Services for Steve will be at 2pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615, where family and friends may gather beginning at 12pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Edwardsburg VFW, 69946 M-62, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.