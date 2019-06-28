|
|
Stephen Hartman
June 6, 1942 - June 25, 2019
BERRIEN CENTER, MI - Stephen Hartman, 77, of Berrien Center, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at West Woods of Bridgman.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Bowerman Funeral Home in Eau Claire, where friends are invited to visit beginning at Noon. Memorial donations may be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online memories may be shared at www.bowermanfuneral.com.
Stephen worked as a pipefitter for AM General in Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 28, 2019