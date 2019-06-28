Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowerman Funeral Home
6635 East Main Street
Eau Claire, MI 49111
(269) 461-4241
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Bowerman Funeral Home
6635 East Main Street
Eau Claire, MI 49111
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Bowerman Funeral Home
6635 East Main Street
Eau Claire, MI 49111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Hartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Hartman


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Hartman Obituary
Stephen Hartman

June 6, 1942 - June 25, 2019

BERRIEN CENTER, MI - Stephen Hartman, 77, of Berrien Center, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at West Woods of Bridgman.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Bowerman Funeral Home in Eau Claire, where friends are invited to visit beginning at Noon. Memorial donations may be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online memories may be shared at www.bowermanfuneral.com.

Stephen worked as a pipefitter for AM General in Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bowerman Funeral Home
Download Now