Stephen R. Pinter
June 2, 1944 - Jan. 21, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Stephen R. Pinter, 75, of Granger, IN passed away at 7:15 am, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center from complications arising from his brave fight with cancer. He was born and raised in South Bend, IN to Steven J. and Mary (Meuleman) Pinter, joining his three siblings, Joan Biltz, Margaret Hosinski, and Jim (Marge) Pinter. Shortly after graduating from St. Joseph's High School, he met the love of his life, Carole J. Nevelle, whom he wed at St. Jude's Catholic Church on October 21, 1967. While raising three daughters, Steve was an active parishioner of Corpus Christi Church where he led the CYO youth group, ran the Sunday morning babysitting during 10 AM Mass, helped organize and run the annual corn and sausage roasts, and, along with his good friends Mike Laatz and Donna Gruber, provided some comic relief at numerous parish fundraising events. A six-year Army Veteran, he was an active member of Knights of Columbus, often standing in to play Santa at the Christmas parties. He shared his love for nature with hikes through the woods and the ever foreboding question of ‘what would you do if you were lost in the woods?' along with his love for sports by coaching many of his daughters' Chet Waggoner little league teams and attending as many of his grandchildren's games as possible. When he wasn't face-timing his grandkids, listening to Sport's Talk, sitting outside and inviting neighbors to sit and have a drink, he and his wife had some fun at the Casino, often bringing home dinner (‘boat food') for each of his daughters' families. Stephen had many occupations over his lifetime but found his niche working in sales for Kinder Congoleum, where he became the National Sales Manager and eventually President. When Congoleum was sold, he became co-founder of KMC in Warsaw for 19 years before selling the company and starting Red Door Furniture and Warsaw Custom Furniture. His ability to put everyone around him at ease, his honesty, and willingness to listen and help wherever he could enabled him to make many lasting business friendships solidified with their weekly Wednesday lunches even after retirement. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carole and his three daughters, Michelle (Lou) Hickey, Stephanie (Charlie) Lehmann, and Yvette (Bill) Wolter along with twelve cherished grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Joseph, Rachel, Allison, Emily, Joshua, Mallory, Jack, Adam, Andrew, Rebecca, and Jennifer. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrate his life at 10:00 AM at Corpus Christi followed by Military Service and luncheon provided by the parish. A visitation will be held at Kaniewski Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8 PM with a Rosary at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Samantha Hickey Foundation or your local parish. To send online condolences, please visit Kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020