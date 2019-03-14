Stephen Rezutko



Dec. 1, 1940 - Feb. 5, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Stephen Rezutko, 78, of Elkhart, passed away at his home on February 5, 2019. He was born December 1, 1940 in South Bend to Joseph and Velma (Gerschoffer) Rezutko.



He grew up in South Bend, moving to Elkhart at the age of 14. He graduated from Elkhart High School. After serving in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne, he worked in the Mobile Home Industry. In 1969 he became a Police Officer with the Elkhart Police Dept. He retired from there in 2001 after 32 years of service. Steve did not like to be idle and his retirement lasted one week before he took a position at the St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend. He retired from there in May of 2018. Once again, retirement did not agree with him. He began working as a grounds keeper with the Elkhart City Parks Department at Ideal Beach, which led to him becoming a Park Ranger in August, until his death.



On August 11 of 1990 in Elkhart, Steve married Diana Wilfert of Edwardsburg and they made their home in Elkhart.



Steve enjoyed many sports throughout his life, his two favorites being ND football and ND women's basketball, which he followed closely. He coached girls junior varsity and varsity basketball at Edwardsburg High School for several years and greatly enjoyed those times.



Steve is survived by Diana, his wife of 29 years; his daughter-in-law, Donna Rezutko of Elkhart; sons, David (Twila) Rezutko of Tampa, FL and Matthew Rezutko; and daughter Kimberly Rezutko, both of Elkhart.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George Gerschoffer and Joseph Rezutko; a sister, Doris Jorge; and his son, Geoffrey S. Rezutko.



Cremation has taken place. There will be an Open House to celebrate Steve's life at his home in Elkhart on March 16, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM. It was his wish that family and friends gather for food and drink. He wanted all to “Hoist a Drink and Tell Stories”.



He will be missed by many!



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg, MI.