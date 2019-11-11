|
Stephen Rzepnicki
Nov. 8, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Stephen Rzepnicki, age 84, died November 8, 2019 in his daughter's home in Mishawaka, where he was lovingly cared for during his battle with cancer. Stephen is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Dave) Gartee of Mishawaka and Stacey (Matt) Patricoski of Chicago; grandchildren, Abbey and Tony Gartee; brother, Norbert (Jo) Rzepnicki, and many nieces and nephews.
On May 6, 1961 Stephen married the former Judith Baldini, the one girl he could always talk to. She preceded him in death in 1982. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Adeline Kazmierski; and brothers, Casimir, Edward, Bernard, and John Rzepnicki.
Stephen was born in South Bend in 1935, the youngest child of the late Albert and Stephanie (Grochowski) Rzepnicki. He attended St. Adalbert's grade school and graduated from Washington High School in 1954. In a family of gifted athletes, Stephen stood out. He lettered in baseball, basketball, and football and was a member of the 1954 State Championship football team. His senior year he earned the Kiwanis Award for football. Stephen was a Veteran of the Army, serving in Korea. He worked for several area manufacturers, retiring from Bendix in 2000. He continued his love of sport by bowling at the P.N.A. and golfing, still walking the course into his 80's. His partners of choice were his brothers and grade school classmates.
Stephen was an excellent provider while always prioritizing his wife, daughters, and extended family. The example he set with his life will be admired and appreciated by all who loved him and feel his loss greatly.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, at 10:00 am in the funeral home, with Rev. Peter Rocca CSC officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Hannah Lindhal Children's Museum, 1402 S. Main Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes,com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 11, 2019