Steve Sirovica
Sept. 29, 1965 - Jan. 14, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Steve Robert Sirovica, age 54, of Granger, passed away peacefully at his home on January 14, 2020. Steve was born September 29, 1965 in Niles, Michigan to the late Steve R. and Doreen J. (Cox) Sirovica. A graduate of Niles Senior High School, Steve went on to obtain his associate degree in Aviation Mechanics from Southwest Michigan College. From the age of seven, Steve learned to be a hard worker. He worked at his father's gravel pit, 3S Sand and Gravel (Misty Acres), loading dump trucks while sitting on a pile of telephone books on the giant front-end loader. He later was employed as an ASE Certified mechanic at Coleman Motors for many years. On January 25, 2008, he married Jennifer Nadolny in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Jennifer survives along with his children, Alicia (Jon) Krill of Mishawaka and Steve Sirovica Jr. of Indianapolis, Indiana. Also surviving is his granddaughter, Ella Jane Krill, whom he adored immensely, and his siblings, Stephanie (Rodney) Hessey of Niles, Michigan and Scott (Connie) Sirovica of Raleigh, North Carolina. Also surviving is the mother of his children, Cindy Pressnall of Alabama, several nieces and nephews, and his faithful companions, Kosuke and Tom the cat. Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ann Peterson in 2008.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. There will also be an hour of visitation prior to the 11:30 am Funeral service on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home. Steve will be cremated and laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Niles later this year.
Steve loved fishing for salmon, kayaking, hunting mushrooms, metal detecting, and going to estate sales and antique stores. His background as a mechanic led to him being known as “Mr. Fix-it” to his family and friends. He especially loved Cubs baseball and Notre Dame football and watching his beloved History Channel shows.
In his memory, donations may be given to the Berrien County Cancer Services, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or online at www.bccancerservice.org. To light a virtual candle, leave a message of condolence, or view Steve's online video tribute, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH. com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020