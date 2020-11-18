1/1
Steven D. Schuck
1959 - 2020
Steven D. Schuck

Feb. 28, 1959 - Nov. 15, 2020

NILES, MI - Steven D. Schuck, 61, of Niles, formerly of Stevensville, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at home with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11. Memorial contributions may be made to Berrien County Cancer Services, Inc. Those wishing to send a condolence online can do so at www.swemchapel.com.

Steven was born on February 28, 1959, to Carl, Sr. and Carol (Phillips) Schuck in Benton Harbor. He graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1977. On May 25, 2007, he married Kimberly Rennhack. Steve worked as a mechanic and was co-owner of Niles Pro Muffler, Inc. for many years. Most recently he drove for XPO Expedited Logistics in Buchanan. Steve enjoyed golfing, boating, and loved taking his Harley on trips, whether it be through the Smokey Mountains or Northern Michigan. He was also a Michigan State and Green Bay Packers fan. Most of all, Steve cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Schuck; parents, Carl, Sr. and Carol Schuck; children, Jason (Michele) Schuck, Michael Schuck, Rachel Thornhill, and Joshua Breeding; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Isabella, Amelia, Noah, and Keegan; brothers, Carl (Linda) Schuck, Jr., Mark (Annie) Schuck, and Brett Schuck; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Schuck.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Swem Chapel
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Swem Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-6881
