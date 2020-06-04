Steven E. Asmus
Oct. 23, 1955 - June 1, 2020
VANDALIA, MI - Steven Edward Asmus, age 64, of Vandalia, died Monday, June 1, 2020 while working on his farm.
He was born October 23, 1955 in Niles, Michigan, the second child born to Duane and Lois Asmus. He married Kathy Green July 23, 1977 in Pleasant View Church, Cassopolis. She survives.
Steve was a graduate of Niles High School class of 1974 and attended Michigan State University and Michiana College of Commerce. He worked at Michiana Agra, American Axle, and retired from Amtrak, but his true passion was farming and raising cattle. He was the Beef Superintendent for many years at the Cass County Fair and was always an advocate for 4-H and the involvement of youth in agriculture. Steve was an avid sports fan, always rooting for MSU, Da' Bears, and the White Sox.
In all things, Steve put his family and friends first. He always had a smile, a joke, or a story to share. Throughout his life, he created and maintained genuine relationships with the people he met. He had a laugh that would light up the room. Steve had a way of bringing people together, and enjoyed planning family outings with both immediate and extended family. Family and friends knew they were always welcome.
Steve's greatest love was his wife, children, and his beautiful grandchildren. His proudest achievements were those of his children and grandchildren, which came with his nature of always putting others first.
Steve will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Kathy Asmus of Vandalia; children, Edward (Angela) Asmus of Vandalia, Amy Asmus of Niles, Matthew (Abby) Asmus of Marcellus, and Kristin Asmus of Granger, Indiana; six grandchildren, Bailey, Abigail, Kaden, Charlotte, Landon, and Carson Asmus; sister, Sue (Bart) Benjamin of Niles; sister-in-law, Sandy Asmus; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Garry Asmus.
Please contact Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals in Cassopolis for arrangement information at 269.445.2435 or wagnercares.com.
Mr. Asmus will be laid to rest in Young's Prairie Cemetery.
The family prefers contributions be made in Steve's memory to Cass County Cancer Service, Inc., PO Box 676, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.