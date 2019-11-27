|
|
Steven H. “Smitty” Smith
Jan. 13, 1940 - Nov. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Steven H. Smith, 79, son of the late Wilbur Smith and Maxine Flack, passed away in Hospice House on Sunday, November 24 with his family by his side. He was born on January 13, 1940 in Warsaw, Indiana. He graduated from Clay High School in 1958. He attended the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts and from there started his own business, Smith & Partners. He also worked for Rotec and Leer Truck Caps.
On September 29, 1962, he married Marilyn J. Blackford, who survives along with their two children, Steven H. Smith II (Cindi Clark) and Sunny (Ted) Didion. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jacob Smith, Andrew, Alex, and Kaitlyn Didion; and one sister, Sandra (Bob) Pattillo. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marsha Snyder.
Steven loved the game of golf and watching football. He also loved watching his favorite gameshows on TV. He loved spending time with his family and always asked his grandkids about school, work, sports, etc. He never missed out on the opportunity for dessert! That was his favorite food.
A short gathering/service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00-6:00pm at St. Joseph School, 230 S. Spring St., Mishawaka, in the cafeteria. A short prayer will be said at 6:00pm by Father Chris Lapp of St. Joseph parish.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation at 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019