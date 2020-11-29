1/1
Steven Henry Morrison
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Henry Morrison

May 10, 1949 - Nov. 24, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Steven Henry Morrison, 71, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Steve was born May 10, 1949 in Duluth, Minnesota to the late Robert and Shirley Morrison. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Gustafson; and oldest and dearest friend, Gene Staszewski.

Left to cherish the memory of Steve is his loving companion, Carol Staszewski; her children, Jim (Angela) Staszewski, Steve (Beth) Staszewski, and Rob (Trisha) Staszewski; grandchildren, Lindsey, Paige, Samantha, Jon, and Olivia who lovingly referred to him as “P-Pad”; brothers, Scott (Jana) Morrison and Stewart (Susan) Morrison; sister, Susan (Dick) Hendrickson; and longtime friends, Rosie Scranton and Susan Milana.

Steve graduated from Cloquet High School, Saint Francis College in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, Illinois. He was ordained a priest in the Order of the Holy Cross (Crosiers) on May 15, 1976. While serving at the Crosier Ministry Center in Ft. Wayne, he invited Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta to visit. She accepted his invitation and spoke to a crowd of 3000 at Bishop Dwenger High School on June 6, 1982.

In 1983, he incardinated to the diocese of Ft. Wayne-South Bend. Steve served as an Assistant Pastor at Holy Family Parish in South Bend from 1983 to 1986 and as a Pastor at Saint Mary's in Culver from 1986 to 1989.

In 1989, he left the service of the diocese and began a career in social work, specializing in the treatment of troubled teens. Steve obtained a Masters in Social Work from Indiana University in 1992. He served as a counselor in the Northern Indiana/Ohio area for many years, mainly at the Marsh Foundation in Van Wert, Ohio. He retired from the Marsh foundation in 2017 after 30+ years.

The family wishes to especially thank North Woods Village and their staff for their loving care, especially Eva and Jill and Margaret from Heart to Heart Hospice.

Visitation for Steve will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:00 pm. Visitation will also be held at 10:00 am (St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 South Mayflower Road), prior to the Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church.

Cremation will follow and burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 530 North East Glenn Oak, Peoria, IL 61637; St. Mary's Mother of God Catholic Church, 1101 Lafayette St., Ft. Wayne, Indiana 46802; or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net.

Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved