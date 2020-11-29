Steven Henry Morrison
May 10, 1949 - Nov. 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Steven Henry Morrison, 71, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Steve was born May 10, 1949 in Duluth, Minnesota to the late Robert and Shirley Morrison. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Gustafson; and oldest and dearest friend, Gene Staszewski.
Left to cherish the memory of Steve is his loving companion, Carol Staszewski; her children, Jim (Angela) Staszewski, Steve (Beth) Staszewski, and Rob (Trisha) Staszewski; grandchildren, Lindsey, Paige, Samantha, Jon, and Olivia who lovingly referred to him as “P-Pad”; brothers, Scott (Jana) Morrison and Stewart (Susan) Morrison; sister, Susan (Dick) Hendrickson; and longtime friends, Rosie Scranton and Susan Milana.
Steve graduated from Cloquet High School, Saint Francis College in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, Illinois. He was ordained a priest in the Order of the Holy Cross (Crosiers) on May 15, 1976. While serving at the Crosier Ministry Center in Ft. Wayne, he invited Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta to visit. She accepted his invitation and spoke to a crowd of 3000 at Bishop Dwenger High School on June 6, 1982.
In 1983, he incardinated to the diocese of Ft. Wayne-South Bend. Steve served as an Assistant Pastor at Holy Family Parish in South Bend from 1983 to 1986 and as a Pastor at Saint Mary's in Culver from 1986 to 1989.
In 1989, he left the service of the diocese and began a career in social work, specializing in the treatment of troubled teens. Steve obtained a Masters in Social Work from Indiana University in 1992. He served as a counselor in the Northern Indiana/Ohio area for many years, mainly at the Marsh Foundation in Van Wert, Ohio. He retired from the Marsh foundation in 2017 after 30+ years.
The family wishes to especially thank North Woods Village and their staff for their loving care, especially Eva and Jill and Margaret from Heart to Heart Hospice.
Visitation for Steve will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:00 pm. Visitation will also be held at 10:00 am (St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 South Mayflower Road), prior to the Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church.
Cremation will follow and burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 530 North East Glenn Oak, Peoria, IL 61637; St. Mary's Mother of God Catholic Church, 1101 Lafayette St., Ft. Wayne, Indiana 46802; or the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
.