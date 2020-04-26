Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Cherrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven J. Cherrone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven J. Cherrone Obituary
Steven J. Cherrone

Aug. 28, 1954 - Apr. 23, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Steven Joseph “Quiet Walker” Cherrone, 65, of Mishawaka, passed away at 2:15 pm, Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Golden Living Center-Fountainview Place. Steve was born on August 28, 1954 in South Bend, the son of Dominic and Verna (Nye) Cherrone. On December 21, 2010, he married Suzan Lynn. He is survived by his loving wife, Suzan; four children, Charlene (Joe) Rice, Tiffany (Morgan) Vandyke, Dustin (Donna Sirrine) Knauss, and Michelle (C.J. Depeal) Truckey, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by seven siblings, Michael (Jessica) Cherrone, Christopher (Marilyn) Cherrone, Andrew Cherrone, Martin Cherrone, Linda Young, Kenneth (Lynnisa) Jones, and Marjorie Deranek; and sister-in-law, Beth Cherrone. He is preceded in death by his parents; late wife, Janet; brother, Daniel; and grandson, Antonio. Steve was a graduate of Clay High School. He was Honorably Discharged from the USMC in 1977. He retired from Kitsap Mental Health in Bremerton, WA as a Facility Technician. His hobbies included attending Pow-Wows and being a Ham Operator (KF7BRC). Per his request, cremation will take place and a celebration feast will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -