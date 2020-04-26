|
Steven J. Cherrone
Aug. 28, 1954 - Apr. 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Steven Joseph “Quiet Walker” Cherrone, 65, of Mishawaka, passed away at 2:15 pm, Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Golden Living Center-Fountainview Place. Steve was born on August 28, 1954 in South Bend, the son of Dominic and Verna (Nye) Cherrone. On December 21, 2010, he married Suzan Lynn. He is survived by his loving wife, Suzan; four children, Charlene (Joe) Rice, Tiffany (Morgan) Vandyke, Dustin (Donna Sirrine) Knauss, and Michelle (C.J. Depeal) Truckey, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by seven siblings, Michael (Jessica) Cherrone, Christopher (Marilyn) Cherrone, Andrew Cherrone, Martin Cherrone, Linda Young, Kenneth (Lynnisa) Jones, and Marjorie Deranek; and sister-in-law, Beth Cherrone. He is preceded in death by his parents; late wife, Janet; brother, Daniel; and grandson, Antonio. Steve was a graduate of Clay High School. He was Honorably Discharged from the USMC in 1977. He retired from Kitsap Mental Health in Bremerton, WA as a Facility Technician. His hobbies included attending Pow-Wows and being a Ham Operator (KF7BRC). Per his request, cremation will take place and a celebration feast will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020